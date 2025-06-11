Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA Begins At Trustus Theatre On June 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trustus Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida, running June 20 through July 26, 2025.

This epic tale of love, loyalty, and sacrifice — set against the backdrop of ancient Egypt — is brought to life with a soul-stirring pop-rock score by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.

“Aida is a show that’s as visually stunning as it is emotionally powerful,” said Jessica Francis Fichter. “It’s an incredible blend of timeless storytelling and contemporary musical magic.”

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit trustus.org or call the Trustus Box Office at (803) 254-9732.

