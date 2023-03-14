Druski is Coming to the North Charleston PAC in May
The performance is on Friday, May 19.
Acclaimed comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Druski announced today his first-ever, headlining comedy tour titled, Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer includes a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, march 17 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com or 4LIFERSWORLD.COM
The 34-city tour will feature a combination of traditional comedic stand-up, as well as a live element of Druski's renowned record label, "Coulda Been Records," with segments that rose to prominence on Instagram Live. In the "Coulda Been Records" social media sessions, Druski facetiously offers aspiring performers an opportunity to showcase their skills online in front of millions. Now, as part of the tour, these prospective entertainers will have the chance to perform for a live audience for the first time ever.
"It's a dream come true to headline my own comedy tour," Druski said. "I've been fortunate to tour alongside several of the biggest musicians in the world and get valuable experience, but now I'm ready to take the next step in my career. I'm coming off my most successful year in comedy and it's time to show the world my growth as an entertainer."
Most recently, Druski served as the opener for Chris Brown and Lil Baby's joint "One of Them Ones" tour, during the Summer of 2022. He was also the official host of J. Cole's "The Off-Season" arena tour in 2021 that also included appearances by 21 Savage and Morray.
Since his breakthrough, Druski has evolved into a multi-hyphenate force, having been tapped to appear in music videos for the likes of Drake, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey, Lil Yachty and more. Additionally, he's starred in a wide array of commercials for brands such as Bud Light Seltzer, Beats By Dre, AT&T, Call of Duty, Mountain Dew, KFC, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, and Google Pixel.
Druski also has several TV and film productions in the works and, most notably, will appear alongside Chloe Bailey & Quavo in the comedy, "Praise This," produced by Will Packer.
Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour (Leg 1)
March 2, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theatre
March 3, 2023 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
March 4, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
March 9, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theater
March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
March 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
March 17, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
March 18, 2023 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
March 24, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
March 25, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
March 30, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
March 31, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC
April 1, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theatre
April 13, 2023 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
April 14, 2023 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
April 15, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
April 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
April 20, 2023 - Columbia SC - Township Auditorium
April 21, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
April 22, 2023 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
April 27, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Carol Morsani Hall
April 28, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
April 29, 2023 - Miami, FL - Knight Center
May 4, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
May 5, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theater
May 6, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall
May 11, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
May 12, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
May 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theater
May 19, 2023 - N. Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
May 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre
July 7, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
July 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 13, 2023 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
July 15, 2023 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theater