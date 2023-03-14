Druski is Coming to the North Charleston PAC in May

Acclaimed comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Druski announced today his first-ever, headlining comedy tour titled, Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer includes a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, march 17 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com or 4LIFERSWORLD.COM

The 34-city tour will feature a combination of traditional comedic stand-up, as well as a live element of Druski's renowned record label, "Coulda Been Records," with segments that rose to prominence on Instagram Live. In the "Coulda Been Records" social media sessions, Druski facetiously offers aspiring performers an opportunity to showcase their skills online in front of millions. Now, as part of the tour, these prospective entertainers will have the chance to perform for a live audience for the first time ever.

"It's a dream come true to headline my own comedy tour," Druski said. "I've been fortunate to tour alongside several of the biggest musicians in the world and get valuable experience, but now I'm ready to take the next step in my career. I'm coming off my most successful year in comedy and it's time to show the world my growth as an entertainer."

Most recently, Druski served as the opener for Chris Brown and Lil Baby's joint "One of Them Ones" tour, during the Summer of 2022. He was also the official host of J. Cole's "The Off-Season" arena tour in 2021 that also included appearances by 21 Savage and Morray.

Since his breakthrough, Druski has evolved into a multi-hyphenate force, having been tapped to appear in music videos for the likes of Drake, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey, Lil Yachty and more. Additionally, he's starred in a wide array of commercials for brands such as Bud Light Seltzer, Beats By Dre, AT&T, Call of Duty, Mountain Dew, KFC, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, and Google Pixel.

Druski also has several TV and film productions in the works and, most notably, will appear alongside Chloe Bailey & Quavo in the comedy, "Praise This," produced by Will Packer.

Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour (Leg 1)

March 2, 2023 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theatre

March 3, 2023 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

March 4, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

March 9, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theater

March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

March 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

March 17, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 18, 2023 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

March 24, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

March 25, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 30, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

March 31, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

April 1, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theatre

April 13, 2023 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

April 14, 2023 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

April 15, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

April 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

April 20, 2023 - Columbia SC - Township Auditorium

April 21, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

April 22, 2023 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

April 27, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Carol Morsani Hall

April 28, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

April 29, 2023 - Miami, FL - Knight Center

May 4, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

May 5, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theater

May 6, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

May 11, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

May 12, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theater

May 19, 2023 - N. Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre

July 7, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

July 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 13, 2023 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

July 15, 2023 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theater