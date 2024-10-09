DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE 2025 Comes to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following last year's fan-frenzy that led to a sensational sold-out tour, Dancing with the Stars is back on tour to heat up the winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production! Launching January 7th at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 33.

The tour will visit the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 4, 2024. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 11 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show's famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal. The tour delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers who topped the leaderboard, including EMMA SLATER, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Pasha Pashkov, and Rylee Arnold.

“It is such a honor to be able to produce the DWTS live tour once again and get to collaborate with the sensational pro dancers, celebs, and creative team to bring this show to life. We love getting to see fans of all ages fill the venues and get to experience all the excitement that DWTS has to offer. We at faculty promise to deliver a brand-new next level show in 2025 that is sure to bring the ballroom to life in the fan's hometown.” – Jared Paul, Faculty Inc.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! is also thrilled to announce that Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, La La Land) will be returning to choreograph and direct this year's tour. “Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the DWTS brand and these dancers, it's like returning home to family. The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it's what truly makes them artists.” – Mandy Moore

“Dancing with the Stars is massively popular with millions of fans watching our TV show each week, yet so few are able to come to Hollywood and secure a coveted seat in our live studio audience. With the DWTS Tour, we're thrilled to unlock a rare and unique opportunity for our fans to experience live and in-person the magic they see each week on TV. Watching the TV show is brilliant, but when you see gravity-defying feats right in front of you and feel the exhilaration of some of the most powerful performances ever seen on the dancefloor, it's a whole new phenomenon,” – Ryan O'Dowd, Executive Vice President of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and BBC Studios Executive Producer for Dancing with the Stars.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale to the public on Friday October 11 at 10 AM local time at DWTSTour.com.

Fans who want first access to the best seats and VIP, can sign up for a Mirrorball Membership – this membership is FREE TO JOIN and includes exclusive presale, news updates, a sneak peek of the tour and more! Head to DWTSTour.com to sign up now.

VIP packages will be available and include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity, interactive experience with members of the DWTS touring cast, Exclusive Merchandise and more. Details and info at dwtstour.com.

To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and is promoted by Live Nation and NS2.

