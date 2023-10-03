Comedian Leanne Morgan Will Play North Charleston PAC Next Year

Comedian Leanne Morgan has extended the "Just Getting Started" tour into 2024 with 27 shows across the country.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Comedian Leanne Morgan Will Play North Charleston PAC Next Year

Comedian Leanne Morgan Will Play North Charleston PAC Next Year

Leanne Morgan has taken the world by storm and her national headlining tour is, “Just Getting Started!”   Following the breakout ratings success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I'm Every Woman, Morgan has sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States – with often second, third, fourth and fifth shows added in major markets.  In an effort for more of her fans to have the chance to experience her hit show, Morgan is extending her theatre and arena tour into 2024 by adding 27 shows in new markets across the United States.

The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for April 6, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Ticket Office.

“At the pace these new shows are being added, I'm going to run out of spray tanner by January!” exclaims Morgan.   “I named my second tour “Just Getting Started” because I'm a 58-year-old mother and grandmother that's having the time of my life!  This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I've had the honor to perform this new hour to 100 shows across this great country performing in front of both new and returning fans who feel like my best friends. All of this has truly blossomed into such a precious and supportive community!  I'll continue sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life- is Leanne spying on me??'”

Much of the fanfare can be attributed to an act that resonates with men and women of all ages from all walks of life around world.  A respite for those exhausted by an entertainment landscape that often celebrates youth over substance, Morgan is a shining example that life is meaningful and vibrant at any age and with age comes wisdom and a wicked sense of humor.

In her first six months on the new tour, Morgan performed for packed crowds with over 100K tickets sold. She performed two sold out arena shows in her hometown of Knoxville, TN where she sold 13,000 tickets at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.  In Nashville, Morgan sold out the historic Ryman Auditorium twice, and sold-out the legendary Grand Ole Opry House as well.   In Atlanta, she sold out the historic Fox Theater twice with 10,000 tickets sold, and both of her upcoming shows at the Smart Financial arena in Sugarland, TX will hit sell out with over 12,000 sold. 

Her self-produced and financed special, ‘Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman,' placed in the Top 10 on Netflix and is one of the highest rated specials on the platform this year.  With this heat behind her, Variety named Leanne Morgan one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023 and she was named to the Forbes 50 over 50 list. Morgan has also been featured in and made appearances on the Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, Sherri, The Washington Post, People Magazine, NPR Fresh Air, Christianity Today, AARP, Forbes Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and countless others.

A triple threat, Morgan has also added actress and author to her repertoire. She stars opposite Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the upcoming comedy feature film “You're Cordially Invited”, which recently wrapped production and will be released in 2024.  Her highly anticipated memoir “What in the World?” (Convergent) also hits shelves in September of 2024.

Morgan is represented by Levity Talent and UTA.

Artist presale (code: LEANNE) begins Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 AM and venue presale (code: LM2024) begins on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 AM. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6, 2023 at 10 AM local, via Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
HADESTOWN Comes to The North Charleston PAC in January 2024 Photo
HADESTOWN Comes to The North Charleston PAC in January 2024

Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to the Lowcountry in 2024. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
JOURNEY Brings 2023 Freedom Tour to North Charleston Coliseum in 2024 Photo
JOURNEY Brings 2023 Freedom Tour to North Charleston Coliseum in 2024

Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, legendary rock band JOURNEY has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest TOTO.

3
Review: MJ at the Peace Center Photo
Review: MJ at the Peace Center

'Thrilling' dance moves abound in Michael Jackson musical. Where do you even begin when telling the life story of the most successful entertainer of all time? Is creativity, which inherently involves MJ, the bio-musical about Michael Jackson that just opened at Greenville’s Peace Center, tells the story of his life by telling the story of his work.

4
USC Theatre Program Performs SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL in October Photo
USC Theatre Program Performs SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL in October

There’s an early October treat in store for Columbia’s young audiences, as the USC Theatre Program will present a live stage version of Louis Sachar’s beloved book series, Sideways Stories from Wayside School, October 6-14 at Drayton Hall Theatre. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (9/27-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (10/17-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Patti LuPone
Charleston Gaillard Center (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Atwater
PURE Theatre (10/19-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stilt Girl
Chapin Theatre Company (10/06-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You