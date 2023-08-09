Chris Tucker Kicks Off THE LEGEND TOUR 2023 On September 8 At The North Charleston PAC

CHRIS TUCKER is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer and comedian.

Aug. 09, 2023

Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker announces his first major tour in North America since 2011. Produced by Live Nation, the historic 30-city fall 2023 run – The Legend Tour 2023 – kicks off on September 8 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, making stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre on January 12.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh.  I'm excited to be back out on tour." said Chris Tucker.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Thursday, August 10. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 11 at 10 AM at Click Here.

CHRIS TUCKER is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer and comedian. He is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise, starring opposite Jackie Chan under the direction of Brett Ratner. Most recently, Chris was  seen  on the big screen staring opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR.

Tucker's career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam. He then rose to prominence with his first starring role, in the 1995 cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie Money Talks, directed by Ratner, and also appeared in Luc Besson's globally successful sci-fi adventure The Fifth Element. His other film credits include the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, David O'Russell's award-winning hit Silver Linings Playbook, and Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

In 2015, Tucker released Chris Tucker Live exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. In addition to entertaining millions of fans on stage and screen, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world, doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation. By making a difference, he truly believes we are blessed to be a blessing.




