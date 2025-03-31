Charleston Gaillard Center and Closing the Gap in Health Care Announce the Return of LOWCOUNTRY JAZZ FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Charleston Gaillard Center and Closing the Gap in Health Care, Inc. has announced the return of the Lowcountry Jazz Festival, August 29 – 31, 2025—Charleston's signature smooth jazz event.

Under the direction of award-winning producer Tony Clarke, this special weekend of music, community, and celebration welcomes an all-star lineup of award-winning artists, including KEM, Boney James, Bob James, Pieces of a Dream, and Eric Darius.

This year's festival is especially significant as it commemorates 20 years of Closing the Gap in Health Care, Inc., founded by Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to advance health equity and education in underserved communities. Through innovative programs, outreach, and public health initiatives, Closing the Gap has worked tirelessly to reduce health disparities across South Carolina and the Southeast. The Lowcountry Jazz Festival remains the organization's primary fundraiser, supporting this essential mission.

The weekend also serves as a cornerstone event in the Charleston Gaillard Center's milestone 10th season, celebrating a decade of presenting world-class performances in the heart of downtown Charleston.

The festivities open with the All White Party on Friday, August 29, where guests don their finest white attire for an elegant evening of music and mingling. Headlining the night is Eric Darius, known for his dynamic stage presence and genre-blending style that fuses contemporary jazz, R&B, and pop. Darius has electrified audiences worldwide, making him the perfect artist to kick off the festival weekend.

On Saturday, August 30, the festival spotlights Bob James, a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning jazz pianist, composer, and arranger whose work has shaped the contemporary jazz genre. With a career spanning six decades, James is revered for his sophisticated arrangements and soulful sound, influencing countless artists across jazz, R&B, and hip-hop. Following James, headliner KEM takes the stage with his smooth, emotive vocals and signature blend of jazz and soul. A three-time Grammy Award nominee and beloved figure in the R&B world, KEM is known for chart-topping hits like “Love Calls,” “I Can't Stop Loving You,” and “Why Would You Stay.” His deeply personal songwriting and rich sound promise an unforgettable night of music.

The festival concludes on Sunday, August 31, with a special performance by Pieces of a Dream, the legendary jazz fusion group known for their signature smooth sound and infectious grooves. Closing out the weekend is headliner Boney James, one of the most influential saxophonists of his generation. A four-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum artist, James seamlessly weaves jazz, R&B, and soul into a style that has earned him four Gold albums and multiple #1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart. His smooth, sophisticated sound provides the perfect close to the weekend.

The Lowcountry Jazz Festival is more than a three-day event—it is a vibrant celebration of the South's rich jazz heritage and a gathering place for music lovers from across the Southeast. It continues to honor its mission of “jazzing with a purpose” by shining a light on the ongoing need for health equity and access to care.

"It is an honor to celebrate 20 years of Closing the Gap in Health Care with this incredible weekend of music and community," said Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell. "The Lowcountry Jazz Festival reflects our belief that music can inspire change, bring people together, and support vital work in our communities. It's a testament to what's possible when we combine artistry with a meaningful cause."

Lissa Frenkel, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center, added, “As part of the Gaillard Center's celebratory 10th season, we are proud to co-present the Lowcountry Jazz Festival and continue this important partnership. Together, we look forward to welcoming audiences for a weekend of exceptional music and meaningful impact.”

Tickets on sale Friday, April 4, at 11:00am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Development Office at jdacy@gaillardcenter.org.

New for 2025! VIP packages are available, offering premium seating, exclusive artist meet and greets, early access to the venue, and convenient hotel options. These packages provide the ultimate festival experience for fans looking to make the most of this unforgettable weekend. Additional information available at gaillardcenter.org.

