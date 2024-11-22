Chappell Roan Tribute Tour Comes To The Upstate With Local Performers

The Pink Pony Club: A Celebration of Chappell Roan comes to life at The Market Theatre in Anderson, South Carolina. This exclusive one-night-only event will feature a dazzling live performance by local Upstate performers. This special celebration, set for December 21st, is coming to town fresh off of sold-out runs in New York City and Boston.

Event Highlights:

Exclusive One-Night-Only Experience: This is a rare opportunity to witness "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" like you've never seen or heard before. The night will feature a live band with local vocalists, Drag Queens, dancers, and more.

Celebrating Music, Queerness, and Identity: The Pink Pony Club event is more than a concert; it's a celebration of self-expression, empowerment, and the artistic journey that has made Chappell Roan a rising force in the music industry.