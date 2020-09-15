Centre Stage Announces THURSDAYS ON THE PATIO, THE PARKING LOT PARTY!

Join them Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 7-9 pm.

Centre Stage has announced an even bigger, better installment in their Thursdays on the Patio fundraising event series! Join them Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 7-9 pm for "Thursdays on the Patio: The Parking Lot Party!" They are so excited to be partnering with Dana Jones and the Bruce Caldwell Project for an exciting evening of live music, food, drinks, and fun with friends on the parking deck behind Centre Stage's beautiful outdoor patio space in downtown Greenville at 501 River Street. Guests are invited to browse their newly renovated lobby, listen to live music by the incredible Dana Jones and the Bruce Caldwell Project(members of the band previously seen on their stage for the "I Feel Good!" Motown-Tribute Rock Show this past winter), and view the beautiful display of artwork by local artist Craig Ragsdale in partnership with the Metropolitan Arts Council.

Tickets for "Thursdays on the Patio: The Parking Lot Party!" are $30 per person. Included in the price of a ticket is a reserved, socially distanced area on the parking deck specially suited to your party size. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Tickets can be purchased on their website at centrestage.org/thursonthepatio or by calling the Box Office at (864) 233-6733, Tue-Thurs, 2-5pm. Only 100 reservations can be made for this fundraising event, so purchase them while they are still available!

Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and is dedicated to taking every precaution to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe. Safety precautions will continue to be enforced and guests are encouraged to practice proper social distancing protocol at all times. Masks are required for entry. They are watching CDC and city guidelines closely and will provide updates should anything need to change.

This event is generously sponsored by Hughes Investments. Rain date to be announced.

