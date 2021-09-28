Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage Announces THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAMS SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) & THE OTHER PLACE

Centre Stage presents Complete Works September 9-26, 2021, and The Other Place Nov 2-10, 2021.

Sep. 28, 2021  
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is one of the world's most frequently produced plays and has been translated into several dozen languages. Featured are all 37 of Shakespeare's plays, meant to be performed in 97 minutes, by three actors. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it's full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Ask about onstage premium seating and student/educator discounts!

This production is generously sponsored by Michael & Ann Chengrian on behalf of Speak for Animals.

Production details

Show title: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]

Ticket: $30-15

Event Type: Live Entertainment

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: September 9-26, 2021

Website: www.centrestage.org

Location: Centre Stage

Just as Juliana Smithton's Alzheimer's research leads to a potential breakthrough, her life takes a disorienting turn. One step at a time, a mystery unravels as contradictory evidence, blurred truth and fragmented memories collide in a cottage on the windswept shores of Cape Cod.

The Prisma Health Fringe Series is generously sponsored by Prisma Health.

Please join us for free pizza and a talkback after the opening night performance on November 2nd. This discussion will be moderated by Greenville Journal author Paul Hyde.

Production details

Show title: The Other Place

Tickets: $15

Event Type: Live Entertainment

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: Nov 2-10, 2021

Website: www.centrestage.org


