Centre Stage Announces THE COLOR PURPLE

Centre Stage presents The Color Purple, running May 12- 29, 2022. Featuring a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Stephen, and Willis Bray

From Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film comes a stage musical with a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. This moving musical features powerful ballads and gospel tunes including "I'm Here", "What About Love", and the title song, "The Color Purple". Follow the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

Together with the Julie Valentine Center, Centre Stage will be hosting a talkback following the May 15th performance. This will be a discussion of the performance with the director, Clark Nesbitt, the cast, and Crisis Program Director of the Julie Valentine Center, Jamika Nedwards. Come join us for a lively conversation about art, love, and how this story impacts our society.

Learn more at www.centrestage.org.