Centre Stage Announces A New Take On The Holiday Season and New Plays!

Centre Stage has announced two upcoming events! This November, the company will hold its Annual New Play Festival, now in its 19th year! This event is free and open to the public and the audience will get to choose their favorite script featured in the festival for production in the following season. Refreshments will be provided.

The company will also host its annual rock show, but this year, over the Holiday season in December and January. Centre Stage invites the community to come jam to their favorite classic rock hits performed by exclusively local talent! A special performance on New Year's Eve will help audiences ring in the New Year in true Centre Stage style.

Get full details here:



The Final Countdown

Original Holiday Rock Show

December 2- January 9, 2022

From Holiday classics like "Little Saint Nick" and feel-good classic rock jams like "Don't Stop Believin'", "1999," and "Vogue", no matter what holiday you're celebrating, join us for a celebration like no other! Purchase tickets to our special New Year's Eve performance and ring in the New Year in true Centre Stage fashion at The Final Countdown!!

Performances are December 2-January 9, 2022 and tickets are now available at centrestage.org.

Special Event

The 19th Annual New Play Festival

Hosted by Centre Stage

November 18-20, 2021

For almost two decades, Centre Stage has held an annual New Play Festival celebrating new plays by both established and budding playwrights. Up to 100 plays were accepted for entry in this year's festival and only three will receive a staged reading as part of the 19th Annual New Play Festival at Centre Stage. Of those three readings, one script will be chosen as the winner of the 19th Annual New Play Festival! The winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity for production as part of our 2022-2023 Season.

This event is open and free to the public. Refreshments will be provided after each performance in conjunction with a talkback.

Learn more at www.centrestage.org.