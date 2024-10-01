CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Comes To North Charleston PAC This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will bring the perfect fusion of circus artistry and beloved holiday melodies coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 18.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the magical holiday extravaganza filled with music, marvels and merriment will ignite the festive spirit in all who attend. New for 2024, a limited number of V.I.P. experience tickets will allow guests to meet the talented cast first-hand and go behind the scenes to learn how the magic happens. Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

Featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and talented musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey into a world of music, cirque and wonder. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

“For 15 years, our beloved Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has brought holiday joy to audiences across North America. We are so proud to celebrate our 15th anniversary tour with an all-new show that continues to bring an unforgettable, magical experience,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We look forward to many more seasons working with our talented team, venues, promoters and partners to help make the holiday spirit come to life for audiences everywhere.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love.

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Cirque Musica Symphonic, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com

