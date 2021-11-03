BWW Interview: Austin J. Kara of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at Centre Stage

There's nothing better than Shakespeare - unless it's a hilarious hour and a half cram course in every single one of his works.

That's the idea behind THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED), now playing at Greenville's Centre Stage. One of the funniest ways to spend an evening in the theatre, the show features three performers undertaking the monumental task of presenting all of Shakespeare's plays - and even his sonnets - in rapid succession.

Center Stage's production includes the opportunity to purchase a ticket for premium seating, with which you'll get a complimentary beverage as well as seating directly on the stage. There's no better way to get in on the fun.

We asked Austin J. Kara, one of this production's performers, to tell us more about the show and the challenges of acting in this jampacked comedy classic.

First off, tell us a little about yourself.

Hello, my name is Austin J. Kara! I am an actor, musician, and an avid coffee drinker here in Greenville, SC. I currently work as the Production Manager at Centre Stage Theatre. I enjoy playing guitar, going on walks, and spending time with friends and family. And, I am passionate about creating art!

Next, tell us a little about the show.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is a non-stop marathon through all 37 of Shakespeare's plays performed by only three actors. Coming in at just 97 minutes, it's a fast paced comedy sure to leave you feeling better than a midsummer night's dream! See what I did there? The cast includes myself, Joshua Thomason, and Ben Otto Sunderman. Three of the funniest people I know! Directed by Maury Reed. Assistant Directed by Chaz Haines. Stage Management by Kathleen Kwok. Costumes by Stacey Hawkes. Props by Shari Tingle. Lighting Design by Paul Kwok. Set Design by Laura Nicholas. Quick Changes made possible by Ryan Winkler.

This show demands a lot of energy and a lot of creativity. Also, a lot of memorization as well as a fair bit of improvisatory comedy. How do you juggle all that?

That's a tough question, Neil. I'm not sure I have it figured out yet. Maybe by the time we close I will! In all seriousness, for me, it's about being present. As anyone who has experienced live theatre could tell you, no night is the same as the night before. That is especially true for this show. So, it's an important goal of mine to just be present each night. Listening to what my wonderful castmates are giving me as well as the audience. And as far as the improvising goes, well, it's just a matter of accepting whatever is being given to you (both good and bad) and running with it!

What was your familiarity with Shakespeare prior to this?

Mostly in an educational setting, so I didn't have much choice in the matter. However, it eventually grew on me, and I found the language to be so beautiful and filled with subtext and emotion. I was fortunate to do a handful of Shakespeare work while in college. I have performed with the Upstate Shakespeare Festival here in Greenville, but most thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity I had to play Macbeth my Junior year of college. It was a wonderful experience that I would do again in a heartbeat!

What can an audience member expect when coming to see this show?

Expect a great time at the theatre with an abundance of laughter. Also...expect that things won't be taken too seriously...but we'll try our best.

Has this show given you a different view of Shakespeare? Or of performing comedy?

Performing comedy, yes! Every night is a true masterclass in comedy with Ben and Josh as my scene partners. They both bring such skill and quickness toward the improv elements in this show. It has been a pleasure working with them both.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) runs through November 7 at Centre Stage.

For tickets and additional information call the box office at 864.233.6733 or visit centrestage.org/.

Photo credit: Wallace Photography