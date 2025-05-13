A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes to Trustus Theatre

Trustus Theatre will present A Case for the Existence of God by Obie Award-winning playwright Samuel D. Hunter, opening Friday, May 16 in the Trustus Side Door.



Set in a small office in Twin Falls, Idaho, A Case for the Existence of God follows the unexpected connection between two men—Ryan, a mortgage broker, and Keith, a single father—whose lives intertwine in deeply personal and surprising ways. As they navigate shared vulnerabilities, economic hardships, and questions of identity, Hunter’s quietly devastating play becomes a profound meditation on human connection and the things we turn to for meaning.



Directed by Trustus Company Member Jonathan Monk, this two-person drama is brought to life by a talented cast featuring Marcus Allen Johnson and Bryent Taylor Marshall, whose performances promise to bring emotional nuance to Hunter’s compassionate, award-winning script.



“Can God - or any spiritual equivalent - be found in a mortgage broker's office in Twin Falls, Idaho?” Monk asks. “If you are expecting any philosophical debates or heady prose, you will not find that here. The beauty of this piece is in its simplicity and its heart and its reflection of the human condition.”



The play was the recipient of the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. With a run time of approximately 90 minutes with no intermission, the production will be staged in Trustus’ Side Door—a setting that mirrors the play’s intimacy and authenticity.

