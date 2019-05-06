Youtheatre Announces Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Evening

On Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 5:30pm Fort Wayne Youtheatre will be holding their first annual Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Evening in the Ian Rolland Gallery of the Arts United Center.

Our Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Event will have 5 main topics to discuss including our 2019-2020 Season announcement, recognition of our top 3 volunteers, thank you's to our wonderful season sponsors, our first Harvey Cock's Lifetime Achievement Award, and the publishing of Youtheatre's Executive/Artistic Director's adaptation of Treasure Island, which was presented in October of 2018 in the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab Theatre.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served.

Harvey Cocks has been an integral part of Fort Wayne Youtheatre for the past 40 years. His dedication to the theatre and education of our youth has had a profound impact in our community. Fort Wayne Youtheatre would like to honor Mr. Cocks for everything he has done to bring Arts and Education to Fort Wayne. Harvey is now 94 and still comes into the office everyday as well as co-teachers our Advanced Senior Drama class alongside Christopher J. Murphy. His passion for the Arts is truly inspiring and deserving of being recognized.

Last year, Todd Espeland joined the Youtheatre family as the new Executive/Artistic Director. His first directorial task was that of Treasure Island. Not having a script, Mr. Espeland took on the task of adapting Robert Louis Stevenson's classic into a full length play and later submitted it to Theatrefolk Publishing where they agreed to publish his adaptation. Theatrefolk will join us on May 17th at our Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Evening for the official release of Treasure Island.





