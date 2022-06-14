Vaudeville Comes to to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Actors Theatre of Indiana is excited to bring Darrin Murrell and John Vessels back to the stage in Carmel, IN, but this time on the Feinstein's stage at the Hotel Carmichael. Murrell and Vessels recently joined pianist Brent Marty starring in ATI's hit production of "The Big Bang." The two men are veterans of musical theater and comedy stages locally, regionally, and nationally.

JUST A COUPLE OF FOOLS: A Vaudeville Cabaret! is a fast, funny and ridiculous laugh riot celebrating the history of comedy with songs, jokes and sketches from the Golden Age of entertainment.

Murrell & Vessels are joined again by Brent Marty for an evening of music and comedy paying tribute to the Vaudeville Stars of the 1920's. This rapid-fire, nostalgic performance combines slapstick humor, outrageous physical comedy, hilarious novelty songs and old-time favorites. The show features classic comedy routines from Abbott & Costello, Hope & Crosby, Laurel & Hardy and The Marx Brothers as well as over twenty songs including "Ain't She Sweet," "Hello My Baby," "Toot, Toot Tootsie," and "By the Light of the Silvery Moon."

Guests will spend the evening sharing memories and laughs in a small intimate venue that offers the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are!

The show takes place Thursday, June 23, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30. Dinner and drinks are available before the show. Feinstein's Cabaret is located within The Hotel Carmichael at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel IN, 46032. Tickets are available online at Feinsteinshc.com.