The Lerner Theatre Cancels Remaining Events Through the End of the Year

This comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases all over the county.

The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart has canceled all events for the rest of the year, effective immediately, ABC57 reports. This comes after a rise in Covid-19 cases all over the county.

"When I'm hearing the outcry from out health officials that they're having to make life and death decisions on a daily basis when it comes to coronavirus, how do we, in turn, say, come and gather at the theatre," said Lerner Executive Director Michelle Frank.

Under Governor Holcombs' new Covid restrictions, the Lerner is permitted to continue putting on events but the staff believes that would be irresponsible on their par.

"Our health officials are asking us to make hard decisions about holidays, so who we gather with for holidays, so for us gathering here during a time when hospitals are so overwhelmed it just didn't make sense for us to continue to have gatherings here in our facility," said Frank.

The box office will remain open. Ticketholders for events in November and December will be contacted regarding the next steps.

Read more on ABC57.

Shows View More South Bend Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You