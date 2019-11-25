THE SANTALAND DIARIES Premieres December 6 At South Bend Civic Theatre

"The Santaland Diaries" Premieres December 6at South Bend Civic Theatre. Based on the personal experiences of David Sedaris,

The Santaland Diaries puts a satirical twist on the commercialism of Christmas.

Crumpet, the Macy's elf-gone-bad, is here to tell all about elfin life. Surly parents, greedy children, bad Santa's, and others are about to be exposed.

Packed with plenty of witty, dry insights, The Santaland Diaries is a welcome antidote to the schmaltz of the holiday season. Adapted for the stage by Joe Montello.

For more information visit: sbct.org





