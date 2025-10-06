South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Present THE FIREBIRD AND FRIENDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, November 30, 2025, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra welcomes families to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center for a vibrant journey through magical forests, lively creatures, and captivating melodies, presented at the annual Shein Trust Family Concert: The Firebird and Friends.

Naima Burrs conducts this fun concert, featuring an imaginative program that combines storytelling, classical favorites, and animal-inspired works, culminating in thrilling selections from Stravinsky's Firebird Suite (1919).

From Tchaikovsky's "Dance of the Swans" and Saint-Saëns' elegant "The Swan," to the charming antics of Respighi's "The Hen" and Mussorgsky's "Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks," young listeners and seasoned concertgoers alike will be swept into a vibrant orchestra menagerie. Audiences will also enjoy characterful excerpts from Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 that highlight the instruments of the orchestra with humor and heart.

The South Bend Symphony's Family Concert is designed to be an interactive, educational, and unforgettable experience. Come early to create a fun craft before the performance! There will be a booth beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center just outside of the concert hall.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is grateful to Shein Trust for supporting the Shein Trust Community series.

TICKETS

Online - www.southbendsymphony.org

Phone - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-631-2800

(Monday - Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.)

In-person - Visit the DeBartolo Box Office (DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, 100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN 46556) during the times listed above or one hour before any performance or stop by the Symphony Office (127 N. Michigan St., South Bend) between (10 am - 4 pm, Tuesday - Friday).

To VIEW the 2025-26 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

###

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

The South Bend Symphony inspires, entertains, and connects the community with the transformative power of orchestral music. Producing more than 20 mainstage programs each year and nearly 70 smaller ensemble concerts, the Symphony serves more than 30,000 attendees annually. As the region's only professional orchestra, the Symphony is dedicated to cultivating a vibrant, interconnected arts community in support of South Bend and the broader Michiana region.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has earned recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as Indiana Arts Commission and local arts funding organizations. It is also the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which honors the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Love Theater in South Bend? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More