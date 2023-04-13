South Bend Symphony Orchestra And Päivi Ekroth To Explore The Depths Of Rachmaninoff + Tchaikovsky

Join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra to hear the music of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky on May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Prepare for an extraordinary experience when pianist Päivi Ekroth takes on the staggering virtuosity of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, followed by a musical exploration of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4! It follows the concept of Fate as an inescapable force and a blaze of sound!

This concert begins the evening with the strong Fanfare from La Peri by Paul Dukas. The Symphony brings the best of brass with Dukas' intensity of the brass section being represented in this piece. Following this is Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, with Päivi Ekroth taking on the intricate details of the Piano Concerto. Finally, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 brings the 90th Season to a close.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is grateful for Jack M. Champaigne and his support of the Masterworks Series. The University of Notre Dame generously supports this concert. Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists like Päivi Ekroth!

How To Buy Tickets

ONLINE - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2236637®id=131&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.morriscenter.org%2Fupcoming-events%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

PHONE - Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-235-9190

(10 am - 2 pm, Tuesday - Thursday)

IN-PERSON - Visit our friends at the Morris (211 N. Michigan St., South Bend) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.

To VIEW the 2022-23 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Embarking on its 90th season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region's only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does. In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's 2019 Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

About Päivi Ekroth

Päivi Ekroth is a Finnish-born classical pianist whose versatility as an artist has taken her from solo and chamber music performances to serving as a choral accompanist and a vocal coach for opera productions. Music of the Romantic era is often at the center of her solo recitals, but she has performed an extensive amount of solo and chamber music covering a wide variety of repertoire with strings, winds and brass as well as choral, operatic and lied repertoire. Her recent collaborations have included performances with soprano Deborah Voigt and flutist Sir James Galway. She has worked as a Collaborative Pianist at the University of Notre Dame since 2004.

Ekroth began taking piano lessons at the age of 11 and was already performing with orchestras in Finland soon after. She has performed in Finland, Estonia, Italy, Germany, China, New Zealand and the United States appearing at festivals such as the Ruhr Keyboard Festival, Settimane Musicali di Stresa e del Lago Maggiore, the Mikkeli Music Festival, the New Jersey Symphony's Rachmaninoff Festival, the Music Academy of the West, the Ravinia Festival and the Irving S. Gilmore International Keyboard Festival as part of the "Rising Stars" series broadcast on the National Public Radio (NPR). She performs regularly at Notre Dame's various venues, and other local performances have included large-scale solo recitals in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center as well as a solo engagement with the South Bend Symphony in 2014.

Päivi has called South Bend her home since 1996, when she joined the world-renowned Alexander Toradze Piano Studio at Indiana University South Bend. While studying there she earned a Master's degree and an Artist Diploma in piano performance and also served on the piano faculty. She was awarded a Performer's certificate in recognition of performance excellence in piano by the Division of the Arts at Indiana University South Bend. Ekroth also holds a Master's degree from the University of Notre Dame as well as Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Sibelius-Academy, Finland, where she studied with Sirkka Harjunmaa and Matti Raekallio.

Päivi Ekroth has been a recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as The Arts Council of Kymi, The Arts Council of Finland, The Alfred Kordelin Foundation and The Finnish Cultural Foundation.