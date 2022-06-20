Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band Barometer Soup Will Perform at ART ROCKS!

The Carmel International Arts Festival has announced that Barometer Soup, a Jimmy Buffett cover band, will headline ART ROCKS!, the closing entertainment portion of the annual event's first day, September. 24, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. It is a free concert.

Barometer Soup is a collection of veteran musicians and vocalists, based in Indianapolis, drawn together in early 2021 and inspired by the music and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett.

Barometer Soup celebrates the music of Jimmy Buffett by performing "anywhere" at corporate, civic and private events.

ART ROCKS! is a family friendly event for the whole community! Co-hosted by the Carmel International Arts Festival and Current Publishing, this event offers more than a dozen food and beverage trucks from which to purchase items.

The Carmel International Arts Festival invites artists from around the world to gather in the heart of Old Town Carmel's Arts & Design District at the intersection of Main Street and Range Line Road. The Carmel International Arts Festival is a juried art exhibition with prizes totaling $7,000.

Additionally, the festival supports their mission through the awarding of $11,500 in scholarships to local high school students. These scholarships are awarded based on artwork submitted to the student art show that is also presented during the festival.

Annually, 30,000 festival goers enjoy an admission-free opportunity to view and purchase art, mingle with artists, tour local galleries, dine at fine restaurants in the area, and enjoy the festival's entertainment.

To check out Barometer Soup, you can see a compilation of some of its local performances at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r518gdTlXY&t=46s

You can also visit their website at https://www.barometersoup.rocks to learn about the various musicians who make up the band. If you're interested in possibly booking the band for your own event, contact Tim Wright at wtwrght@aol.com or by calling 317.947.8246.