Evansville Civic Theatre Announces 'Save Civic Theatre' Campaign
The Evansville Civic Theatre has launched the 'Save Civic Theatre' campaign to help raise necessary funds they have lost due to the pandemic.
Donations will go towards our general fund which helps pay for mortgage, payroll, and utilities. Any remaining funds will go towards the betterment of patrons by helping to replace the theatre's aging HVAC system and paving the parking lot.
To donate, visit https://www.evvcivic.org/savecivic.
Donation Tiers
Producer: $2,500 and up
4 Complimentary tickets to performances (online or live) to a show of your choice
Social media advertising with your business promotional materials
Placement of your business promotional materials on the Civic's website
Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach
Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media
Your name (or business name) on the Civic's campaign donor list on our website
Director: $1,000 - $2,499
2 Complimentary tickets to performances (online or live) to a show of your choice
Social media advertising with your business promotional materials
Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach
Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media
Your name (or business name) on the Civic's campaign donor list on our website
Tech Crew: $500 - $999
2 Complimentary tickets to performances (online or live) to a show of your choice
Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach
Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media
Your name (or business name) on our campaign donor list on the Civic's website
Box Office: $250 - $499
Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach
Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media
Your name (or business name) on our campaign donor list on the Civic's website
Patron: $1 - $249
Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media
Your name (or business name) on our campaign donor list on the Civic's website