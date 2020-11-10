Evansville Civic Theatre Announces 'Save Civic Theatre' Campaign

Donations will go towards our general fund which helps pay for mortgage, payroll, and utilities.

The Evansville Civic Theatre has launched the 'Save Civic Theatre' campaign to help raise necessary funds they have lost due to the pandemic.

Donations will go towards our general fund which helps pay for mortgage, payroll, and utilities. Any remaining funds will go towards the betterment of patrons by helping to replace the theatre's aging HVAC system and paving the parking lot.

​To donate, visit https://www.evvcivic.org/savecivic.

Donation Tiers

Producer: $2,500 and up

4 Complimentary tickets to performances (online or live) to a show of your choice

Social media advertising with your business promotional materials

Placement of your business promotional materials on the Civic's website

Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach

Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media

Your name (or business name) on the Civic's campaign donor list on our website



Director: $1,000 - $2,499

2 Complimentary tickets to performances (online or live) to a show of your choice

Social media advertising with your business promotional materials

Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach

Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media

Your name (or business name) on the Civic's campaign donor list on our website



Tech Crew: $500 - $999

2 Complimentary tickets to performances (online or live) to a show of your choice

Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach

Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media

Your name (or business name) on our campaign donor list on the Civic's website

​

Box Office: $250 - $499

Live acknowledgement on social media by Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach

Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media

Your name (or business name) on our campaign donor list on the Civic's website

Patron: $1 - $249

Written acknowledgement in weekly Thank You posts on the Civic's social media

Your name (or business name) on our campaign donor list on the Civic's website

Shows View More South Bend Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You