City Of Carmel's Unveils 'Waiting To Cross' Sculpture

A new sculpture was unveiled Monday, February 28 at Main Street and the Monon Greenway. The life-size sculpture titled "Waiting to Cross," which depicts a playful young girl holding onto a stop sign, is part of the J. Seward Johnson sculpture collection.

Mayor Jim Brainard, members of the Mayor's Advisory Commission on Human Relations, members of the Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee and other City officials unveiled the sculpture, which is located just south of Main Street along the Monon Greenway between Bazbeaux and Anthony's Chophouse. In addition to its artistic value, the sculpture also serves as a functioning stop sign on the Monon Greenway at that intersection.

"Waiting to Cross" is the most recent addition to the City of Carmel's outdoor museum of public art. The sculpture was acquired to help diversify the City's collection of sculptures and joins 15 other life-like bronze sculptures by J. Seward Johnson as part of his collection titled "Celebrating the Familiar," which depicts realistic moments from daily life. The statues in the Carmel collection features scenes from the 1970s.

"Great art in public spaces, in a variety of styles and types such as murals and sculptures, enhances the enjoyment and experience in Carmel," said Mayor Brainard. "It has been proven that the arts have a tremendous impact on economic development, which is why we continue to invest in public art to enhance the quality of life in Carmel."

Considered "The Norman Rockwell of American Sculpture," J. Seward Johnson applied paint to bronze sculptures giving them a realistic, life-like appearance. He created more than 250 life-size bronze sculptures in countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia and his sculptures can be found in private collections and museums. Johnson used a special technique to apply paint to the bronze sculpture making the life-size pieces appear realistic. The sculpture unveiled today was acquired from the Seward Johnson Atelier.