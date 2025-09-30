Cast Set For AN EVENING WITH JAMES WHITCOMB RILEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of ATI's LAB SERIES premiering this October is small but mighty. First, meet the playwright of this new production about a famous Hoosier poet. Retirement can also be the beginning of a new career. At least, that's been the case for Keith Miller. No longer fearing deadlines, or chasing quotas, Miller has turned his full attention to something he's always dreamed of doing - writing. Born and raised in Indiana, and graduating from IUPUI, Miller, moved to Chicago for many years. He and wife Amy now make their home in Carmel. This is Miller's first play.

Richard J. Roberts will be directing the play. Attendees of other ATI productions may recognize Roberts. For ATI For ATI Roberts has directed She Loves Me, Violet, a reading of The Two Henry's, two productions of

Sweeney Todd, The 39 Steps, My Fair Lady and The Musical of Musicals. Roberts is the resident dramaturg at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, where he has provided history and context for more than 160 productions. He has directed a dozen productions at the IRT, including Twelfth Night, The Giver and four editions of A Christmas Carol. For the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, he directed Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti. Other directing credits include The Phoenix Theatre, Edyvean Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis

Civic Theatre, Wisdom Tooth, Butler University, Maria University, University of Indianapolis and Anderson University. Roberts studied music at DePauw University and Theatre at Indiana University. He has been awarded the Creative Renewal Arts Fellowship from the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

Paul Hansen will appear as James Whitcomb Riley. Hansen is an Indianapolis-based actor, teacher, and author. He has performed in several shows at ATI, including Chicago, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and My Fair Lady. He has performed locally with BOBDIREX, Cardinal Stage, Phoenix Theatre and others. Hansen teaches Acting for Dancers at Butler

University and is the author of Raising the Curtain: Technology Success Stories from Performing Arts Leaders and Artists (Wiley, 2024).

Caleb Johnson will be played by Nolan Daugherty. Daugherty was last seen at ATI in TITANIC. Over the past five years, he has performed in over 40

different productions, showcasing his versatility and talent. Some of his favorite roles include Gus in Cats (Booth Tarkington Civic), the soloist in A Christmas Tradition (The Strand Marietta), and A-Rab in West Side Story (Indianapolis Opera). Daugherty has a deep passion for the performing arts and is dedicated to continuously growing and learning in acting, dance, and voice.

You may know his name, but you don't know his story. An Evening with James Whitcomb Riley is based on a real event that happened 132 years ago when Mark Twain and James Whitcomb Riley appeared at Madison Square Garden for a sold-out performance entitled A Night with the Gods.

Imagine, long before social media, a simple country poet from Indiana was able to sell out Madison Square Garden. Whitcomb Riley has contributed greatly to the fabric of society, from Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls to the adventures of Little Orphan Annie in both newspapers and radio, and most eventually the hit Broadway musical Annie.

This new play explores how a simple country poet, born in Greenfield, IN, became one of the best-selling authors of his time. Along the way you'll learn how this Hoosier poet went from passing a hat after his lectures in little towns across Indiana to sold out performances in Madison Square Garden in New York City. How did a scandal nearly end his literary career before it had even begun? You'll learn the answer, along with why Mark Twain was apprehensive about performing with Riley.

The LAB Series program is ATI's way to show commitment to nurturing new plays and playwrights. Chosen plays will have a reading and a talk-back session with Actors Theatre of Indiana audiences, staff, cast and the playwright at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E Main St, Carmel, IN. Join the staff, cast and playwright on October 11 at 2 pm to share this amazing slice of history.

Following the LAB Series reading of the play, it will be presented by ATI in a fully staged production as a benefit for Riley Children's Hospital Foundation and the James Whitcomb Riley House. The benefit performance will be held at The Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre on the campus of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts at 7 pm on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Tickets for the benefit performance will be available in late October.

