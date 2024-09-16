Carmel International Arts Festival Will Present Dancers From Around The World At This Year's Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 27th Annual Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) will welcome international dancing artists this year in addition to the physical representations of art from around the U.S. and the world that the festival has become known for. Groups representing Latvia, Mexico, China, Greece and Romania will perform dances representative of their culture.

A Latvian Folk-dance Ensemble known as Lielupe will perform during the festival which takes place September 28 and 29 in Carmel, Indiana. Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos will also be part of the festival, presenting Mexican Folkloric dance.

Jelgava, Latvia is one of several Sister Cities to Carmel. Sister Cities were created to promote peace through people-to-people relationships. Latvian artists have been represented at CIAF for the past couple of years.

The Latvian Folk-Dance Ensemble, Lielupe from Jelgava, Latvia, was founded in 1959 as a senior’s folk-dance group. Lielupe is currently made up of five generations of dedicated dancers committed to the highest standards of Latvian folk-dancing traditions. For this ensemble, traditions are handed down from one generation to another, allowing them to maintain a remarkably elevated level of professionalism and cohesiveness where every dancer is genuinely appreciated. For Lielupe and its members, folk dancing is more than simply dancing, it’s an opportunity to bring people together for the passion and love of dancing and for the combined life experiences it brings to each of them, both in Latvia and the around the world.

Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos from Indianapolis will also be featured at this year’s festival. This nonprofit educational and charitable organization is dedicated to teaching, preserving and sharing the heritage of Mexican folkloric dance. They provide cultural education and enrichment to the people and communities in Central Indiana. They have around 50 dancers ranging in age from 12 to 55 years.

The Holy Trinity Hellenic Dance Group will participate at CIAF, as well. Representing the Greek Community, the Hellenic Dance Program is a ministry that brings Holy Trinity's youth and adults together in Orthodox Christian fellowship and affords them the opportunity to live, learn and experience Hellenic culture. The Troupe's goal is to strengthen appreciation for Greek heritage through the education and performance of Greek music and folk dance.

The Indianapolis Chinese Community Center dance group is part of the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center, Inc. ICCCI is a not-for-profit community organization that has been registered in the State of Indiana since 1995. ICCCI members have a passion for the Chinese language and culture and contribute actively to a diverse local community through educational programming and cultural activities. ICCCI is the largest Chinese American community center across central Indiana. The Cultural Activity Group comprises performance art groups such as the lion and dragon dance team, the Chinese orchestra and the choir. The Cultural Activity Group has played a critical role in promoting awareness of Chinese culture and has contributed to building a more vibrant, multi-cultural landscape in Central Indiana.

Romania is represented by Vlad the Impaler "Dracula" Dance Group. Vlad the Impaler “Dracula” is a Romanian Society from Indiana, promoting Romania's richness and beauty, its culture, history, and important events that they are part of or organize.

The Carmel International Arts Festival is a major festival that brings more than 30,000 people to the Arts & Design District in Carmel over a two-day event. Come out and be a part of this festival and share in the culture and history of the many nationalities who are part of our community.

