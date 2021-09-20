Carmel International Arts Festival Opens Saturday

The Carmel International Arts Festival is less than a week away - September 25 and 26, 2021 in the Arts & Design District in Carmel, IN. Final preparations are being completed for this event that brings more than 120 artists and nearly 30,000 people to a 2-day event in the Arts & Design District.

The CIAF will have the Carmel Lion's Club is one of the local non-profits at this year's event. The Lions will be selling various food items, including an Italian Beef Sandwich, a pulled chicken sandwich, a veggie sandwich and a quarter pound hot dog or chili dog. A percentage of the proceeds from these sales will go to support GiGi's Playhouse, an Indianapolis non-profit organization striving to change the way the world views Down Syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. GiGi's Playhouse delivers free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community, through a replicable playhouse model. To learn more about GiGi's Playhouse, you may call them at 317-288-8235 or visit their website at https://gigisplayhouse.org/indianapolis/.

In addition, the Carmel International Arts Festival will feature the Carmel Utilities Hydration Station to incorporate the green initiatives of the festival. The station will be located near the information booth at the corner of Rangeline and Main streets. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and are invited to visit the hydration station for refills.

Trash and recycling bins will also be made available throughout the festival and are sponsored by Caring Transitions. Caring Transitions provides older adults and their families with help through life's transitions by aiding in downsizing, estate sales and online auctions, moving solutions and more. Located in Carmel, IN, you can call Caring Transitions at 317-472-5752 or visit their website at https://www.caringtransitions.com/locations/caring-transitions-indy-north.

This festival features artists in nine different mediums including paint, 2D, 3D, wood, glass, photography, ceramics, jewelry and fiber.

To help the community, patrons, artists, and vendors navigate the event, the festival has provided a map of the festival showing the artists' locations as well as streets that will be a part of the festival.

In addition to the local and national artisans, there are also food vendors, music and entertainment throughout the Arts & Design District in Carmel. There will be special exhibits and activities. These include the High School Student Art Exhibit, Japanese Exhibit and Chinese Exhibit and a children's art area.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 9:55 with the singing of the National Anthem. Saturday's hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then Art Rocks! Takes place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event for the whole community! Co-hosted by the Carmel International Arts Festival and Current Publishing, this event offers over a dozen various food and beverage trucks.

Hours for Sunday, September 26, 2021 are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival takes place at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel, Indiana

