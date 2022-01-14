Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 South Africa Awards
FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre Trust (NCTT), Johannesburg Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Duane Alexander - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kiruna-Lind Devar - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Naill Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Anton Luitingh - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Niall Griffin - APOCOLAUGHS NOW - Theatre on the Bay
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay
Best Musical (Professional)
FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre Trust (NCTT), Johannesburg
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kaylene Hendricks - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Chris Dudgeon - VARIOUS - Gate 69
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Gianluca Gironi - MEPHISTO - Lamta theatre on the bay
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Justin Swartz - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)
MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay
Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)
FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Daniel Geddes and Alyssa Harrison - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Che-jean Jupp - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Che-jean Jupp - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Kiruna Lind Devar - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
ALL TOGETHER NOW - LAMTA