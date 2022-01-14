Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 South Africa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld South Africa Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Duane Alexander - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kiruna-Lind Devar - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Naill Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brett De Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anton Luitingh - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Brett de Groot - SIMPLY BROADWAY - The Dome @ NSA

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Niall Griffin - APOCOLAUGHS NOW - Theatre on the Bay

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay

Best Musical (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR FOX - National Children's Theatre Trust (NCTT), Johannesburg

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kaylene Hendricks - THIS MOMENT - Masque Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Chris Dudgeon - VARIOUS - Gate 69

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Gianluca Gironi - MEPHISTO - Lamta theatre on the bay

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Justin Swartz - AESOP'S FABLES - National Childrens Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Geddes and Alyssa Harrison - PETER AND THE WOLF - National Childrens Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Griffin - MEPHISTO - Theatre on The Bay

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Geddes - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Che-jean Jupp - AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Che-jean Jupp - MEPHISTO - Theatre on the Bay

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kiruna Lind Devar - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - National Childrens Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

ALL TOGETHER NOW - LAMTA