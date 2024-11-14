News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Masque Launches Play Reading Program

The programme is heading into its third year of activity, growing and developing each year under the guidance of director Melanie O’Connor Horn.

The Masque has announced its ongoing Play Reading Programme, providing the chance for writers to have their new scripts brought to life, as well as the opportunity for the public to be part of the development process.

The Masque is looking for new plays (never been staged before) to become part of the programme. The selected plays will be presented to a small audience and a panel of experts in a table reading format. The goal is for the playwrights to hear the play spoken aloud and to get feedback from audience members and experts to help the piece grow.

To submit your play, please complete this form: https://forms.gle/Sy4kBoGHcEsPZUk49

All plays selected to be part of the programme will then go into contention to be selected to take part in the following year’s One-Act Play Festival hosted by the Masque. 


 



