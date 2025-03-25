Joy Behar Will Return to MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND; Julia Sweeney, Marsha Mason, and More Join

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joy Behar will return to the show that she created, MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, for four performances, April 11-13, at Off-Broadway’s newest venue, MMAC Theater at 248 West 60th Street.

Directed by Randal Myler, the 90-minute show will also welcome Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Feud: Betty and Joan), Carolyn McCormick (“Law and Order’), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin) to the show from March 26 to April 20.

From April 23 to May 18 the cast will feature Marilu Henner (“Taxi”), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), Benja K Thomas (Fat Ham, Skeleton Crew) and Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”).

MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.

