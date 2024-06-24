The Karin Kortje Foundation Will Host Inaugural CAROLS IN JULY Musical Celebration Next Month in Cape Town

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Karin Kortje Foundation, under the leadership of renowned SA singer and songwriter Karin Kortje, is proud to announce its inaugural Carols in July event, set for July 20th at Missio Dei Auditorium in Bellville.

This innovative celebration aims to bring the joy and warmth of Christmas to the winter months, providing a cosy indoor experience adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights in The Mother City.

Karin Kortje expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to host our first Christmas in July celebration. It's an opportunity to experience the enchantment of Christmas during the winter season, and we can't wait to share this magical moment with everyone."

The Cape Town event will feature a lineup of talented singers, with a focus on showcasing the abilities of young, emerging artists too.

Performers on the line-up include former Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids; singer and TV presenter Elwira Standili as well as the vocally impressive musicians Andrea Fortuin, Loren Erasmus and Talitha Luiters.

"Our Christmas in July event is not only about celebrating the holiday spirit out of season but also about giving young talent a platform to shine," said Kortje.

"We believe in nurturing the next generation of performers and providing them with opportunities to grow."

When asked about the concept and theme of this year's Christmas carols musical production, Kortje explained, "We want to create a space where people can come together and feel the warmth of Christmas through music. Our talented singers will perform beautiful carols that will fill the heart with warmth and evoke cherished memories of the holiday."

The preparation for this event has been ongoing for several months, with meticulous attention to detail in selecting performers and finalising the musical arrangements. "We've worked with these artists before, and their talent is undeniable," Kortje shared.

"We're excited to have them back and believe their performance will be as successful as before. It's also a special moment for us as we approach Women's Month, celebrating the strength and talent of our all-female group."

The event will feature a mix of traditional and contemporary Christmas music.

"We're covering a range of Christmas music, from the classics to more modern tunes," Kortje noted.

"Each piece is carefully chosen to speak to the soul and bring the essence of Christmas to life."

The Karin Kortje Foundation is the driving force behind the event, with Kortje herself playing a pivotal role in its conception and execution.

While there are no other productions in the pipeline, Kortje hinted at future projects, including the release of an autobiography.

For more information about the Christmas in July celebration or to purchase tickets go to https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1548301323

