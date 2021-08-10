The Drama Factory Presents THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT

The Drama Factory will present 'The Unlikely Secret Agent' at The Drama Factory from Thursday 10 Jun 2021 to Saturday 21 Aug 2021.

Eleanor, an unassuming, young single mother is arrested at Griggs Bookstore where she works in Durban and taken for questioning. The police are on the hunt for her lover, the notorious "terrorist", Red Ronnie Kasrils. She finds herself detained under the 90-day detention act and brutally interrogated. They will "break her or hang her". Written and directed by award winning actor and playwright, Paul du Toit and based on the Alan Paton Award winning book by Ronnie Kasrils, The Unlikely Secret Agent tells a true story of bravery and hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

It's 1963, South Africa. The country is on a knife edge. Political protest, sabotage and violence has engulfed the country. Government forces of the Apartheid regime, under Hendrik Verwoerd, brutally suppress resistance. Under the State of Emergency, the feared Special Branch of the police arrest anyone suspected of being involved in underground activities. Ronnie is wanted for his involvement in a string of sabotage bombings of electricity pylons, the Durban post office and the offices of the Special Branch. There is no point in her resisting, the police "know everything". But do they really? Eleanor is keeping a secret. She is a clandestine agent for the Underground ANC. But she must protect her comrades and Ronnie. She makes the daring decision to fake a nervous breakdown in order to be transferred to a psychiatric institution. From there, she begins to plot her escape.

What the audience has had to say :

Performance Information

Tuesday 17th - Sunday 22nd August (6.30 pm - Wednesday & Saturday matinee 3.30pm)

https://www.thedramafactory.co.za/