THRILL ME Comes To The Pieter Toerien Theatre at Monte in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pieter Toerien will present Stephen Dolginoff's internationally acclaimed murder-musical, THRILL ME: The Leopold & Loeb Story, from 21 March at Montecasino! Starring Gianluca Gironi as Richard Loeb and John Conrad as Nathan Leopold.

Directed by Chris Weare, with musical direction and accompaniment by Jaco Griessel, this musical ticks like a time bomb, whilst exploring the true story of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, who were known as the "thrill killers". The musical is based on the events that led to their murder of a young boy in 1924 Chicago.

The writer Stephen Dolginoff, who played Leopold in the original off-Broadway production, spent years circling two diverse ideas that were taunting him. The one obsession was to compose a true to life crime musical, and the other was to focus his talents on creating a musical "about an intense, unusual relationship between two people".

After much research, Dolginoff happened upon the story of Leopold and Loeb, and instantly set about melding the two desires into one dynamic and widely received story of twisted domination, manipulation and sexual pleasure.

Director Christopher Weare has meticulously crafted a fast moving, deeply honest piece that explores obsession, while all the time focusing on the dynamic and toxic relationship between two young men who move from petty crime to carrying out what has been referred to as the 'crime of the century'.

Stephen Dolginoff proudly advises that South Africa will be the 26th country to produce the musical, and the 251st international version, which has been translated incredibly into 17 languages.

“In other countries they sit in silence, totally intrigued and wrapped up in the story until the finale when they finally explode. That release is always very loud!", says the writer.

Interestingly, Thrill Me has been running in South Korea for over ten years, highlighting the rollercoaster ride of a musical that is more than a cheap thrill... it capitalises on obsession.

The writer's favourite composers are John Kander and Fred Ebb, with _The Rink_ (based on the book by Terrence McNally), being the very first Broadway musical that he ever saw.

Dolginoff said, "I was amazed by how it was a relatively small, relatively dark musical. It immediately spoke to me and I have never been the same since. I also hold a very special fondness for Webber and Rice's Evita and Stephen Schwartz's Pippin. I'm influenced in my musical style by all of these writers."

Producer Pieter Toerien has had a fascination with Clarence Darrow (the lawyer who took on the task of defending the two convicted young men); hinting at a possible future production, focusing on Darrow, the man.

"Relationships can be murder, is not only a marketing line for the piece, but also a strong theme from the musical", says director Chris Weare, "and sharply encapsulates the power and the pressure of relationships that can sometimes lead to disastrous choices".

Don't miss the South African premiere of this deeply arresting musical, on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg, from 21 March until 13 April.

Comments