THE SIN DRINKERS Comes to The Karoo Art Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louis Viljoen's new play THE SIN DRINKERS premiered at the Baxter Theatre's Masambe on 23 April 2024, and kept audiences on the edge of their seats with characters in search of redemption. It left John Dobson so enthralled that he is bringing the play along for a performance on 5 July 2024 as part of his weekend takeover of the Karoo Art Hotel!

Award winning writer and director Louis Viljoen re-unites with broadcasting legend John Maytham and acclaimed actor Emma Kotze to tell a story of broken people and the dark truths that slither under their skins.

The story that unfolds concerns Frank (John Maytham), a practiced booze-hound and finder of people, who tracks down his late daughter's chillingly guarded friend, Theresa (Emma Kotze), to find questions to answers that he has tried (and failed) to silence with drink. What ensues is a test of wills and alcohol aptitude as they meet each other sin-for-sin and drink-for-drink in trying to figure out if indifferent strangers can unburden each other of their ills. It has been described as akin to a confessional, where whiskey temporarily soothes souls and loosens tongues, in a stand-off of wills. Set in a noir style of theatre, this darkly comic drama reflects on the murky depths of humanity against the 'pure' set designed by Kieran McGregor.

The haunting tale at the centre of Frank and Theresa's encounter in THE SIN DRINKERS may not be for the marginally sensitive or the easily offended, but it promises to move and surprise you as they reveal their dark and dangerous secrets. Will their journey lead them to a point of redemption or are they forever doomed to just pour another drink to soothe their scarred souls?

THE SIN DRINKERS will be onstage at the Karoo Art Hotel on 5 July 2024 as part of John Dobson's weekend takeover. It carries an age restriction of 18 for explicit language and scenes of a sexual nature. Tickets are available online through Quicket.

Production: The Sin Drinkers

Written and directed by Louis Viljoen

Performed by John Maytham and Emma Kotze

Designed by Kieran McGregor

Photos and Graphics by Barbara Loots

Dates: 5 July 2024

Venue: Karoo Art Hotel

Tickets: R105

Bookings: Quicket

Age Restriction: No Under 18 (Explicit Language, Strong Sexual Content)

Comments