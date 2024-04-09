Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed and multiple award-winning The King Of Broken Things is coming to The Baxter in May.

Presented by Theatresmiths, the production will be performed at the Golden Arrow Studio at The Baxter from 1 May until 18 May.

The King Of Broken Things received a prestigious Gold Ovation Award at the 2023 National Arts Festival and most recently, a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People following its Cape premiere at The Drama Factory.

The King of Broken Things is a journey into the broken heart of a young boy, a journey of discovery through his experiments, projects, and creations. He teaches us that the rehabilitation of broken things includes people and hearts, and that all things, seen and unseen, can be mended.

Whether you’re 8 or 80, The King of Broken Things will rehabilitate every heart – it’s not just for young audiences.

View the trailer here

Other awards for the production include Best Achievement Award in the Family Category at Toyota Woordfees 2023; Most Emotionally Moving Award at the Assitej Cradle of Creativity Festival 2023; the Golden Dolphin International Puppet Festival 2022 winner in 3 categories (Best Script, Best Director, Best Actress) and a Gold Ovation Award at the Virtual National Arts Festival in 2020. The play was also invited to be performed at The Sharjah International Fringe Festival in Dubai.

The King Of Broken Things is performed by Cara Roberts, conceptualised, written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, with Set Construction by Bryan Hiles.

“The show touches on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology, and dreams, and highlights the magic that we so easily forget is everywhere,” says director Michael Taylor-Broderick. “It is a timely reminder to us all to think about the world and the repercussions of our actions, thoughts and words. And how we would do well to dwell more on the magic words – imagine, believe and dream.”