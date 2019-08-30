TAKING EVERYTHING INTO ACCOUNT Comes to POPArt Theatre

Kopanong is a medium-sized municipality. The mayor, Victor Mabaso, and his right hand woman, Gugu Dhlamini, have created a network of tenderpreneurs with whom they fleece the town's coffers. Bu when Faith Hlatswayo, their once servile financial manager, cracks in the face of the auditor-general team's relentless tracking of 'irregularities' - and Mabaso and Dhlamini decide to take drastic action to protect their network - a realistically absurd situation develops and reaches its climax.

In a time of almost total state capture and endemic corporate corruption, our society is experiencing tremendous strain. There is general dysfunction which needs to be addressed so that we can implement 'service delivery' and rebuild a failing economy. And one of the key elements confronting this tidal wave of greed and incompetence is the office and person of the auditor-general. The annual reports released by this agency provide us with up-to-date, in-depth evidence of government functioning - and pinpoint wrong doing and the identity of the perpetrators. Small wonder that the holder of this office faces orchestrated slander and death threats.

'Taking Everything into Account' portrays the state officials and businesspeople whose corruption we hear about every day.

But then we also meet their nemesis . . . Khawe.

By Allan Kolski Horwitz

Performed by the Botsotso Ensemble

(Thandeka Shangase, Yandisa Khwakhwa, Katlego Letsholonyana, Simphiwe Dladla and Malusi Mkhonza)

5, 6, 7 September at 8pm 8 September at 3:30pm

