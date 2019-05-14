Storywood Theatre Presents SEE THE SEA At The Drama Factory

Theatre for the Early Years is a form of theatre specifically devised for very young audiences (0-30 months). Children are accompanied by at least one parent/caregiver and remain with the caregiver for the duration of the performance (approx 45 minutes). Performances are relaxed and intimate with small audiences.

The experience is multi-sensory, interactive and exploratory. The facilitators lead the young audience through a series of sea-themed experiences, stimulating sensory perception and a sense of wonderment.

This relaxed, multi-sensory immersive experience is devised by sensory theatre practitioner Margot Wood based on her work with Early Years Theatre companies Helios Theatre (Germany), Trusty Sidekick (USA) and Oily Cart (UK)

Limited to ten babies accompanied by an adult.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za.





