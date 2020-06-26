'So You Want To Be A Trophy Wife?' Comes to The Drama Factory

In a world awash with "influencers" and "blessers", poor old Marie is swamped! Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband. But that is easier said than done. She'll also need to make few changes in order to attract said rich man. Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb? Does it want to be dressed up as lamb?

Laugh along with Marie as she explores her options in a world with unbelievable expectations, where success and happiness are mercurial. Through trying to reclaim her youth, Marie's eyes are opened to how ridiculous we fairer sex can be.

