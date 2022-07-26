Siphe November Returns To South Africa To Perform With Cape Town City Ballet For One Night Only

Western Cape born, Siphe November, South African ballet dancer, who at 23 already has a soaring international career, returns to South Africa to perform in Cape Town City Ballet's Romeo and Juliet for one performance only.

This will be the first time that November, Principal Artist of the National Ballet of Canada, has performed on a South African stage since he left South Africa aged 11.

South African audiences will have the rare opportunity to witness the breath-taking and enigmatic skill of this unique dancer, when he joins Cape Town City Ballet on stage at Artscape Opera House for the performance on Thursday 25 August at 19h30, accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Brandon Phillips.

November returns to play the role of Romeo in Cape Town City Ballet's production of Veronica Paeper's Romeo and Juliet with Cape Town City Ballet's Chanté Daniels as his Juliet.

The performance by Siphesihle November has been made possible thanks to the generous investment of The Christian Ludolph Marais Trust.

"This is a milestone and pivotal moment in the landscape of South African ballet," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "We are honoured to welcome Siphe home to make his debut as Romeo, and partnering Cape Town City Ballet's very own Chanté Daniels in her debut as Juliet in Veronica Paeper's enchanting choreography. With our wonderful Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra accompanying the performance under the baton of conductor Brandon Phillips, this will be a unique and memorable evening celebrating outstanding South African artists.

"Siphe's rare talent, combined with his unwavering dedication to pursuing excellence in his art-form, has seen the meteoric rise of his thus far, illustrious career. He is, quintessentially, a role model for young aspiring South African artists studying dance and classical ballet. We are delighted he is coming home to South Africa to share his gift with us, performing for the very first time ever on a South African stage, for one performance only." says Turner.

When November made his debut as The Bluebird in The Sleeping Beauty, Dance Magazine wrote: "With his debut as Bluebird in Rudolf Nureyev's production of The Sleeping Beauty last spring, National Ballet of Canada corps member Siphesihle November quickly established himself as the rightful heir to one of the most challenging male parts in the classical repertoire."



Siphesihle November was born in rural Zolani in the Western Cape, and serendipitously was accepted into Canada's National Ballet School aged 11. He joined The National Ballet of Canada as a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2017 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2021.

November recently made his NBC debut as Siegfried in Swan Lake with Maria Kochetkova as his Odette/Odile. He has danced roles such as Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet, Bluebird in The Sleeping Beauty, Lewis Carroll/White Rabbit in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Puck in The Dream; and in such ballets as The Nutcracker, Giselle, The Winter's Tale, Nijinsky, Anna Karenina, The Four Seasons, The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude, Chroma, Emergence, Angels' Atlas, Chaconne, Etudes, Being and Nothingness, Paz de la Jolla, Night, The Dreamers Ever Leave You and Orpheus Alive.

Earlier this year, he choreographed his first work for the National Ballet of Canada's main stage, On Solid Ground.

In 2019, Siphesihle won The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize.



Siphesihle was featured in a documentary, Beyond Moving, which follows his journey from Zolani, South Africa, to Canada's National Ballet School and The National Ballet of Canada.

Following her acclaimed recent productions of Carmen and A Christmas Carol - The Story of Scrooge, Veronica Paeper returns to stage ROMEO AND JULIET for CTCB. Performed to Sergei Prokofiev's dramatic score, William Shakespeare's quintessential boy-meets-girl tale, follows the life course of the ill-fated, star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet.

Set in the beautiful Italian city of Verona, the ballet explores the tapestry of life, from the bud of youth, the blooming of adulthood, hidden forbidden love, a suffocating family feud, visceral hatred and inevitable tragic destiny.

The dream creative team is completed with Décor and Costume Design by Peter Cazalet and Lighting Design by Wilhelm Disbergen.

Veronica Paeper's ROMEO AND JULIET runs at Artscape from 4 to 28 August as part of Cape Town Coty Ballet's Winter Season. The programme also includes an invigorating new triple bill IKIGAI, featuring ballets by three generations of award-winning choreographers: Jiří Kylián's FALLING ANGELS, Sir Frederick Ashton's LES PATINEURS and Kenneth Tindall's POLARITY, in collaboration with the artists of CTCB. IKIGAI will be presented from 17 to 28 August.

ROMEO AND JULIET will be presented at Artscape from 4 to 28 August.

IKIGAI will be presented at Artscape from 17 to 28 August.

Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-A-Seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket.