Sinach Comes to South Africa in October

The performance is on Sunday, 29th of October.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

In a symphony of resounding harmony and soul-stirring melodies, internationally acclaimed Nigerian gospel music sensation, Sinach will be making her way to South Africa for a much-anticipated performance at Centre Court, Emperors Palace (Kempton Park, Johannesburg) on Sunday, 29th of October.

Best known for her hit songs “Way Maker” and “I Know Who I Am”, her voice - angelic and powerful - carries the uplifting essence of hope and salvation.  As Africa’s most streamed and followed performer in her genre, Sinach has had an illustrious career and garnered an extraordinary global following, touching lives, igniting sparks of devotion in hearts, and inspiring the very essence of human emotions.

Attendees, with a shared love for music and a deep-rooted faith, can expect to be serenaded with an unforgettable repertoire of soul-soothing ballads and soulful worship, transporting the audience to a place where devotion meets heavenly bliss.


“I am looking forward to being back in South Africa and making special memories.  My hope is that my music can bring comfort in such troublesome and trying times, that I can inspire people, and inspire their faith in God.  My music comes from a combination of musical and spiritual influence, and I hope to be able to bring that to my fans,” shares Sinach.

SINACH – LIVE IN SOUTH AFRICA is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood.

 

“Sinach shares her music with us that transcends cultural barriers, resonating with all people of diverse backgrounds and beliefs, it unites us all under the unbreakable umbrella of love and faith and this event will serve as a fitting stage for her to weave her beautiful talent.  We greatly anticipate this event with her on our stage at Emperors Palace,” shares Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.  

The event starts at 3PM (doors open at 2PM).  Tickets from R200 are exclusively available from Ticketpro (Click Here) and Spar Payzone kiosks.




