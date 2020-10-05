SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? Comes to The Drama Factory and 44 on Long

Performances at The Drama Factory take place 29-31 October, and the show comes to 44 on Long 6-7 and 13-14 November.

The debut of So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? has been a little delayed this year, but we are proud to be finally bringing it live audiences this October. After a successful virtual debut on the National Arts Festival vFringe platform earlier this year, we thought it was time to bring it fully to life at the most suitable venue for it - The Drama Factory. This will be followed immediately by a run in Cape Town at 44 on Long.

So You Want to be a Trophy Wife? is written and performed by Sue Diepeveen, and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp. Diepeveen is part of the team that won a 2019 Standard Bank Ovation Award for Your Perfect Life and Bredenkamp is a force to be reckoned with, winning numerous coveted awards for writing and directing. This fearless team is exploring the notion of what happens to a woman when she reaches her 'sell-by date'.

The play follows the highs and lows of reaching middle age and pokes fun at how society ignores women in this particular category. In a world awash with 'influencers' and 'blessers', poor old Marie is swamped! Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband. But that is easier said than done. She'll also need to make few changes in order to attract said rich man. Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb? Does it want to be dressed up as lamb?

Audiences are invited to laugh along with the character Marie as she looks at the unbelievable expectations that society places on women, and how ridiculous the fairer sex can be in the pursuit of what we think is happiness.

When: 29-31 October

Where: The Drama Factory, Somerset West

Bookings: https://www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/FCrea2001/

When: 6-7 and 13-14 November

Where: 44 on Long

Bookings: https://qkt.io/TrophyWife

