SCROOGE MACBETH Comes to Milnerton Playhouse

Milnerton Players will present its end-of-year show, Scrooge Macbeth. Directed by award-winning veteran Judith Herbig, this production is comedic chaos.

Bob (Chris Doran) Sylvia (Kathryn Griffiths) Victor (Richard Wade) and Renée (Hannah Molyneux) are the last four actors standing when a food poisoning outbreak sidelines most of the cast on the opening night of the Hartland Community Theatre’s holiday production of Shakespeare’s classic "The Winter’s Tale."

But that’s not the only setback: Sylvia has just discovered a boatload of red ink in the theatre group’s ledger. With impending financial ruin, a shortage of cast members, and an expectant audience just outside the doors, can these four amateur thespians concoct some kind of holiday entertainment in time to save their theatre?

Scrambling to save their Christmas show is hilarious as they incorporate Shakespearean twists and turns in festive carols and dances, with plenty of backstage bickering! It’s a production that will leave you laughing and gasping. And does the grumpy stage manager (Beryl Eichenberger) help or hinder their efforts!? Will they pull it off, or will their theatre show go up in flames?

