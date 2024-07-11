Review: MONIKA, IT'S ME at The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Klara van Wyk has a wonderful brand of humour and heart, and it's on display once again in MONIKA, IT'S ME. I was lucky enough to catch the production at the National Arts Festival last month and I'm happy to see that it's coming to Cape Town now, with a run at The Drama Factory.

The show opens with plenty of laughs as you meet Maryna (van Wyk's character) and get introduced to her rather interesting personality. We slowly get to know this character and work out that she's living and working as a carer for Monika. The title of the show coming from when Maryna knocks on Monika's bedroom door and lets herself into the room. I found that moment of realisation of the meaning of the play's title quite touching.

The play took quite a serious turn towards the end, leaving all of the comedy behind just about. It's not what I was expecting, so it hit me quite hard. The juxtaposition from the beginning to the end was quite strong, and I felt I wanted just a little bit of a laugh at the end. Although the final thoughts did leave a lasting impact, so maybe it was right not to lighten the mood.

It's a beautiful piece of theatre. It makes you laugh, cry and think - and that's a good thing.

MONIKA, IT'S ME is on at The Drama Factory 23-25 July and tickets are available via their website.

Photo credit: Sino Guwa

Comments