Interview: Lucy Tops Talks About the Importance Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN has taken Cape Town by storm, with people raving about the performances of our incredibly talented South African cast. We sat down to chat with Lucy Tops, who plays Evan's mom Heidi in this hit musical.

BWW: Congratulations on your incredible performance in DEAR EVAN HANSEN and on all the wonderful reviews you and the entire cast have been getting! It must be such a good feeling to know that the production is hitting the right notes (so to speak) with audiences?

Lucy: It’s an incredible feeling for sure. It has been a beautiful challenge, which felt quite

daunting at first. Knowing that it’s resonating with audiences like this has truly filled my heart. I’ve never received such a powerful response from an audience before.

BWW: Tell us a bit about the show and how you’re feeling now that you’ve settled into the run.

Lucy: I had never seen the stage production before, so I wasn’t sure how it would be received, but the music alone is already so moving. The characters in the show are incredibly relatable—they’re flawed, a little lost, and searching for real connection. Fleshing out the characters and experiencing the audience’s reactions has been utterly mind-blowing. The show has settled, but even though we perform the ‘same’ show each night, every performance feels different. We have to stay so focused because there are so many moving parts, both literally and figuratively. If one thing goes wrong, there’s a domino effect. So every single performance, every performer, musician, and backstage crew member is focused on delivering a show that tells this story in the best way possible.

BWW: Can you talk us through what goes on in your mind as you go from rehearsals into live performances with audiences?

Lucy: Performing in front of an audience is my favourite part. When they’re truly engaged, and you all share a moment together, it’s so special. Rehearsals are hard and grueling. You have to remain humble and patient with yourself. The days are long and intense, but then you share a moment in a scene or watch another actor perform their craft beautifully, and you feel inspired all over again. What goes through my mind is the challenge of delivering what the director wants, which isn’t always my natural instinct. That’s where growth happens. So I always remind myself: if I feel uncomfortable, I should lean into it and learn from it. There’s also nothing like being completely present when performing live in front of an audience—it’s electric.

BWW: Your career has included plenty of live performance, and I was wondering what your preferred – musical theatre or music shows?

Lucy: That’s a very hard question. I love both, but I also love how, with live music shows, the

repertoire can change so much—it keeps me on my toes in a different way. It’s always different. I personally like to change things up a lot. But musical theatre is in my blood—it always will be.

BWW: DEAR EVAN HANSEN has such a specific message and seems to be so important a story to tell in the world today. How does it feel to be part of telling this story? Did you feel any different when building this character and this story to how you feel with other productions?

Lucy: It was especially meaningful because I’m a mother, and it’s incredibly challenging. I’m a freelance performer, so I’m constantly hustling and working more than one job at a time. I also don’t have the luxury of sleeping in, but surprisingly, that added to my portrayal of Heidi. Being a tired mum and trying my best to be a good, nurturing, patient parent added a whole layer to my understanding of the character. I know how complicated relationships between parents and their kids can be. How much do you share with your child about what you’re going through, and how much do you keep to yourself to focus on them? It’s definitely made me think about how I’ll navigate the teenage years with my son. I really want him to feel like he can talk to me about anything and that home is always a safe space. I hope I can prepare him for the world without smothering him too much. This show has opened up so many difficult and interesting conversations with friends and family.

BWW: What’s the one thing that you are going to take away from playing Heidi Hansen and being part of this production?

Lucy: Communicate. Always lead with love and kindness. The world needs more of that. This production has also reminded me that so many incredible souls out there feel the same way and want to spread light. This cast and team were definitely kismet.

BWW: Thank you so much for your candour! And all the best with the rest of the run.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN runs until 9 March at the Artscape before it heads to the Teatro at Montecasino 15 March to 13 April. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Photo credit: supplied

Comments