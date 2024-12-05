Review: MINA THINA at Magnet Theatre, Observatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a theatre experience that will captivate hearts, ignite imaginations and leave lasting lessons? Mina Thina is exactly that, a powerful and tender exploration of what it means to belong to a family or group and to find strength in solitude.

This enchanting 40-minute performance weaves together uplifting songs, catchy rhythms and playful movement, celebrating the joys of being part of a supportive community while acknowledging the challenges of standing alone. Through a touching story, Mina Thina reflects the reality of single-parent households, where balancing work and family often means children face time alone, not by choice but by circumstance.

The production skillfully blends basic language learning with heartfelt storytelling, shining a light on the resilience of children and parents alike. It addresses serious topics with warmth and care, reminding us of the strength found in love and support, even in difficult times.

Under the direction of Jennie Reznek, the actors Lusanda Soboyise, Yvonne Msebenzi and Melusi Molefe deliver captivating performances, bringing their characters to life with humour, heartfelt emotion and authenticity. The singing and dancing are engaging and fun, making it easy to connect with the characters, whether you’re a child or an adult.

Funny, educational and deeply moving, Mina Thina is a show for all ages. Schools and families, don’t miss the opportunity to experience this heartwarming production. Primary schools especially are encouraged to bring their learners as a memorable end-of-year excursion.

Let Mina Thina inspire, entertain and spark conversations about family, community and the challenges many face. Gather your loved ones and head to Magnet Theatre, it’s a performance that will touch hearts and open minds!

Heartfelt and uplifting

Mina Thina, 3-7 years

Mon – Fri, 2-13 December at 10am

photo credit Phakamani Waka

