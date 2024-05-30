Review: ANDRE SCHWARTZ: ANY DREAM WILL DO – MY PAD MET WEBBER at Theatre On The Bay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MY PAD MET WEBBER is an enthralling theatrical experience starring ANDRé SCHWARTZ, celebrating the timeless works of Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production features Schwartz's powerful interpretations of Webber's most beloved songs, blending moving storytelling with beautiful music.

André Schwartz delivers a captivating performance that perfectly balances emotion and technical skill. His portrayal brings depth to each character, making the stories behind the songs come alive. Schwartz’s comedic timing adds a delightful lightness to the show, providing moments of laughter and levity amidst the more vulnerable, heartfelt pieces.

His renditions highlight his impressive vocal range.

The live piano & guitars are impeccable, providing a rich and dynamic musical backdrop that complements Schwartz’s voice perfectly.

The direction of the show is well-executed, maintaining a smooth and engaging pace. The seamless transitions between songs keep the audience immersed in the performance. The inclusion of brief anecdotes and personal stories adds depth to the show, providing context and a personal connection to the music.

Highlights for me:

Moving Story and Beautiful Music: The combination of heartfelt storytelling and beautiful music makes for a deeply moving experience.

Comedic Elements: Schwartz’s comedic moments add a lighthearted touch, making the show enjoyable and balanced.

Vulnerability: The vulnerability in Schwartz’s performance brings a raw, emotional layer that resonates with the audience.

Great Playlist: The selection of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s songs is impeccable, featuring both well-known hits and deeper cuts.

Delivery: Schwartz’s delivery is flawless, with each song performed with passion and precision.

The audience response is overwhelmingly positive. The performance is met with numerous rounds of applause and a standing ovation, indicating the audience's appreciation for Schwartz’s talent and the show’s overall impact. Many audience members are left wanting more, both in terms of the story and the music.

MY PAD MET WEBBER is an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. André Schwartz’s powerful voice, combined with the emotional depth of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music, creates a moving and memorable experience. The balance of comedy, vulnerability, and beautiful music makes this production a must-see for any musical theatre fan.

Comments