Pieter Toerien Presents Andre Schwartz and Amanda Strydom In BREL/ PIAF - A Revue Of Their Songs

Two of South Africa's most-loved stars - Andre Schwartz and Amanda Strydom - join forces in a spectacular new musical revue celebrating the magic of Jacques Brel and Edith Piaf.

Titled BREL/ PIAF, this revue of their songs is written and staged by Saartjie Botha. Andre and Amanda will be accompanied on stage by pianists David Boverhoff and Coenraad Raal.

Belgian-born Jacques Brel has long been a favourite among South African audiences. English translations of his songs have been covered by many performers including David Bowie, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Shirley Bassey. French singer Edith Piaf's songs of love, loss and sorrow have captivated audiences around the world - her signature song "La Vie en Rose" won a Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1998. Andre and Amanda bring together all their most popular songs in what promises to be an unforgettable night at the theatre!

Songs featured in the show include: Amsterdam, Marieke, La vie en Rose, Le Tango Funebre, Le Feuilles Mortes, On n' Oublie Rien, Le Chanson de Jacky, Fils de, Les Bourgeois, Ne me Quitte Pas, Hymne a l'amour, Milord, Non je ne regretted rien, and many more!

Tickets: R300 & R150 at Computicket and at Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 4pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm

Special Matinee performance on Wed 27 April @ 3pm