NIK RABINOWITZ IS OVER IT to be Presented at The Drama Factory

At the beginning of the pandemic, President Ramaphosa declared fathers an essential service, forcing Nik Rabinowitz to pivot from stand-up comedian to sit-down home-school deputy principal. A month later he resigned from that post and has been attempting to self-isolate from his children ever since. After three years of 2020, Nik is "over it", and has decided to leave the house to put on a show. So get booking! You too need to leave the house!

Date and Time Standard Sat 19th Feb 8pm R180.00 Sun 20th Feb 7pm R180.00

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/nik2201

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290