Mike van Graan’s TO LIFE, WITH LOVE Featuring John Maytham is Coming to Societas Theatre

Mike van Graan’s To Life, With Love featuring John Maytham, the highly regarded Cape Talk host and trained actor, is returning due to popular demand at the delightful pop-up theatre Societas Theatre in Kloof Street, Cape Town.



Directed by Josh Lindberg, the play premiered at Artscape in February and has played to sold-out houses at The Drama Factory, at the Franschhoek Literary Festival and at venues along the Garden Route, earning generous audience and critical responses wherever it has been performed.



To Life, With Love will now have a three-week run from 12-30 August at Societas Theatre, a pop-up theatre in the hall of the NGK Church, 55 Kloof Street, Gardens.



John Maytham commissioned multiple award-winning playwright Mike van Graan to write him a one-person play with a blank canvas regarding themes. Inspired by Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal and drawing on Helena Dolny’s book, Before Ever After, Mike developed To Life, With Love, a poetic piece featuring the character Thomas Michael Faulkner. Thomas has experienced love, professional success, personal loss and social affirmation. Then, in his sixties, Thomas is diagnosed with a dread disease. There is a great chance of recovery, but Thomas is confronted by his mortality. With many good years ahead, Thomas makes choices about how he will live.



