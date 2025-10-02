MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON Returns for Three Performances at Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How Now Brown Cow will present the return of the multiple award-winning My Name Is Lucy Barton for three performances only at Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees, October 11–13, 2025.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout and adapted for the stage by Rona Munro, the play explores the most tender relationship of all—the one between a mother and daughter.

The South African premiere production stars Julie-Anne McDowell (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Revlon Girl), under the direction of multi-award-winning Charmaine Weir-Smith (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Train Driver). Design is by Kieran McGregor (Expelled). The production toured nationally in 2024 and received a Naledi Theatre Award nomination for Best Solo Performance.

Based on Strout’s novel—longlisted for the 2016 Man Booker Prize and a #1 New York Times bestseller—the play first premiered at London’s Bridge Theatre in 2018.

“My Name is Lucy Barton is a story for anyone who has questioned how family defines one. It is a powerful narrative of hope and triumph about a woman who finds her truth and reclaims her story. We are proud to be bringing this special play to audiences at Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees,” says McDowell.