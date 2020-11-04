KVETCH/NDISA ZILILE Comes to The Drama Factory

Book online now!

Kvetch/Ndisa zilile is partly a true story about the grievance of the families of the mine workers that are still trapped underground of the Lily Mine.

The families never got to bury their love ones with dignity and the families have not found closure. On the 5th February 2016, there was a major land subsidence at the Lily Vantage gold mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga. However, it failed to rescue Mrs Pretty Nkambule, Mr Solomon Nyarenda and Ms Yvonne Mnisi.

Bongani Titana is an award winning theatre director, actor, puppeteer, writer, producer & composer from Cape Town. He also works as a facilitator and tutor in theatre-based educational programs. Born in the Eastern Cape in 1984, Titana moved to Cape Town as a child. He began his studies in theatre as a young student at Simon Ester's Music and Drama High School and, after a course in office administration at the Cape Town Commercial College, he continued with his theatrical journey by studying visual arts, puppetry, children's theatre, performance and facilitation through UNIMA South Africa. Since graduating from UNIMA's program, Titana has worked as a professional actor in various films, commercials and theatre productions. Highlights include his roles In the short film Keys, Money, Phone by Roger Young, the promo for the film Pilot Apophis by Simon Henson, and a commercial for Storebrand (Norway) where he acted alongside the legendary Chris April. Titana founded Ubizo Theatre in 2009, creating an artistic platform for upcoming artists to make theatre, as well as to seek out opportunities for development and performance. Ubizo Theatre runs a development programme in the community of Mfuleni in the Blue Downs and Eerste Rivier areas. Titana was director of the annual Ubizo Arts Festival ran from 2011 to 2013, showcasing new South African work, including productions created through their training and performance workshops. From 2006 to 2009, Titana worked as a facilitator and tutor at Embo Nangoku Arts Movement, and then went on to work in a similar capacity with Amawele South Africa and their Ireland Twinning programme from 2008 to 2011. From 2013 to 2015, he worked as the Community Liaison for the Ubuntu Academy, and in 2015 was a Route Manager for the Infecting The City Festival. As a writer/composer/director, Titana has created a number of original plays, which tackle some of the tough issues in South African society. His work that combines insightful writing, sensitive storytelling and beautiful songs with poetic lyrics, at once bringing the issues to the fore whilst presenting captivating and entertaining theatre. As a director, Titana is skilled at enabling his cast to access and present their best performances.

